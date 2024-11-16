Duo Shivelight opening the bal this evening at the balfolk workshop weekend with their delightful playing and beautiful repertoire.
Scummy vegetarian breakfast at the hotel before a day of workshops on playing for dancing in three smaller groups with the tutors rotating. Ploughman's for lunch and very good curries for supper, although a disaster was narrowly averted when Jo found that the curry caterers had forgotten the order.
After the workshop we had a session before supper and I had time to go back to the hotel and change. More people turned up for the evening bal including L and P, Susana and others. A nice evening of tunes and dancing - Shivelight, all the workshop groups (ours did the 3/8 bourrée), and a trio made up of the tutors.
Enjoyed a double Bailey's in the hotel bar with E before bed.