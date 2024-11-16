Previous
Shivelight by boxplayer
Shivelight

Duo Shivelight opening the bal this evening at the balfolk workshop weekend with their delightful playing and beautiful repertoire.

Scummy vegetarian breakfast at the hotel before a day of workshops on playing for dancing in three smaller groups with the tutors rotating. Ploughman's for lunch and very good curries for supper, although a disaster was narrowly averted when Jo found that the curry caterers had forgotten the order.

After the workshop we had a session before supper and I had time to go back to the hotel and change. More people turned up for the evening bal including L and P, Susana and others. A nice evening of tunes and dancing - Shivelight, all the workshop groups (ours did the 3/8 bourrée), and a trio made up of the tutors.

Enjoyed a double Bailey's in the hotel bar with E before bed.

16 November 2024
Worplesdon, Guildford
