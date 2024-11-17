Previous
Chocolate digestive, banana bread and stilton sandwich
Chocolate digestive, banana bread and stilton sandwich

Possibly one of the odder culinary highlights during today's final day of the workshop weekend.

Another good breakfast of smoked salmon and scrambled eggs. More workshops - instrument specific and the final tutor rotation. The sun shone warmly through the hall windows, although cold outside. Baked potatoes for lunch and a final play through with some dancing to end the weekend.

Dropped E at the station and drove home through appalling traffic. Home to find poor sister S in bed with a bad cough and cold. Made her soup and sorted mum with an omelette before we finished off the chickpea casserole and watched The Mirror and the Light.

17 November 2024
Worplesdon, Guildford
Boxplayer

Babs ace
What a strange combination.
November 17th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Very odd combination. Not one I would be interested in trying!
November 17th, 2024  
