Green sequinned bagpipes by boxplayer
Green sequinned bagpipes

An interesting set of pipes played by Sam Sweeney at this evening's Bellowhead reunion gig at the London Palladium. All very loud and colourful.

Worked from home. Sister S was much improved after her lurgy bout though still coughing. She did get out for some fresh air. I spent a lot of time doing extra hand washing in a possibly futile bid to avoid catching it. Also downing fresh garlic - much to mum's consternation when I also put it all over her lunch salad.

Couldn't imagine why we'd booked to go out on a Monday evening after a busy weekend but after an early supper of baked potatoes and sorting mum out, we headed out into the rain. Sister S not able to join us after all as she'd hoped.

But of course it was a fun jolly evening with lots of old favourites played and sung by the band in ridiculously loud outfits. Good seats in row C of the stalls sitting with Jo. L and P were in the circle and C and S further back in the stalls. Also ran into S and D, T and K. A seated venue, people were however soon up and dancing.

Rain heavier as we left to return home.

Palladium in the rain https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-11-18

18 November 2024
London Palladium W1
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of the band
November 19th, 2024  
