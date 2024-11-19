Previous
The Running Grave by boxplayer
The Running Grave

The latest Cormoran Strike novel, this time focusing on the nefarious goings on of a cult. Huge doorstop of a novel but completely engrossing as you tried to keep up with all the characters and plot twists, and work out the solution.

Working from home and a really cold start with freezing rain that soon turned to wet snow, though didn't last long nor settle. Sister S splashed out on an Uber to the station as it was so foul. Flying back to Ireland today.

Went to the trouble of putting a bread on, as some of what we'd had in had gone mouldy, only to then forget to take it out of the machine until now. Very annoying. Will just have to eat it quickly before it moulders too.

First snow https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-11-19

19 November 2024
Walthamstow E17
Photo Details

