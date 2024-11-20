Previous
Autumn in the park by boxplayer
Autumn in the park

A very bright but extremely cold day after a frosty start. I'd woken up in the night with my hips hurting - always a sign that it's cold out.

Lovely lazy lie-in after a bit of recent activity. Dave did us sardines, cheese and tomatoes on toast for breakfast before I cycled off into the cold day to pick up top-up shopping from Lidl, find more laxatives for mum, and finally top up our refills of body wash, shampoo etc.

Home for fried potatoes and salmon for lunch and I cooked a big tray bake of pumpkins, fennel and lentils for supper. Have had a bottle of Pitchers (a Pimm's wannabe) with a dribble left in it on the kitchen counter for a while so mum and I had a rather unseasonal glass of it to use it up.

Session later probably.

20 November 2024
Walthamstow E17
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
FunnyFace ace
Sounds like a lovely day off! Lovely photo, looking a bit green that water..
November 20th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Very lovely and autumnal
November 20th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
looks cold!
November 20th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
You used your day well…..love the treat at the end! All those cute ducks in a row. Hope mum is doing ok.
November 20th, 2024  
Angela ace
Lovely light
November 20th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Like it!
November 20th, 2024  
