Autumn in the park

A very bright but extremely cold day after a frosty start. I'd woken up in the night with my hips hurting - always a sign that it's cold out.



Lovely lazy lie-in after a bit of recent activity. Dave did us sardines, cheese and tomatoes on toast for breakfast before I cycled off into the cold day to pick up top-up shopping from Lidl, find more laxatives for mum, and finally top up our refills of body wash, shampoo etc.



Home for fried potatoes and salmon for lunch and I cooked a big tray bake of pumpkins, fennel and lentils for supper. Have had a bottle of Pitchers (a Pimm's wannabe) with a dribble left in it on the kitchen counter for a while so mum and I had a rather unseasonal glass of it to use it up.



Session later probably.



20 November 2024

Walthamstow E17