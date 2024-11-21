Previous
Glass bricks by boxplayer
Glass bricks

Letting up light from below onto the the dark streets. Walking to the tube station after working in the office. Another very cold day.

21 November 2024
Pimlico SW1
21st November 2024

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tim L ace
Like this, it's sort of mysterious.
November 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Let’s hope that the leaves don’t block the light.
November 21st, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Well spotted. A wonderful image
November 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Well spotted! Love this!
November 21st, 2024  
Tia ace
Brilliant! Well spotted
November 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Iconic to me. Fav
November 21st, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
I like this one - fav
November 21st, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one
November 21st, 2024  
