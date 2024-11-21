Sign up
Previous
326 / 365
Glass bricks
Letting up light from below onto the the dark streets. Walking to the tube station after working in the office. Another very cold day.
21 November 2024
Pimlico SW1
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
8
7
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8427
photos
175
followers
200
following
89% complete
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
8
Fav's
7
Album
365 2024
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
21st November 2024 5:43pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
light
,
street
,
glass
,
leaf
,
bricks
,
autumn
,
pavement
Tim L
ace
Like this, it's sort of mysterious.
November 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Let’s hope that the leaves don’t block the light.
November 21st, 2024
Bill Davidson
Well spotted. A wonderful image
November 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Well spotted! Love this!
November 21st, 2024
Tia
ace
Brilliant! Well spotted
November 21st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Iconic to me. Fav
November 21st, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
I like this one - fav
November 21st, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Nice one
November 21st, 2024
