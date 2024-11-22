Getting ready

I succumbed the other week to the temptation of a glossy Christmas food magazine.



Today was supposed to be another office day, but when I awoke at 6, the Victoria line was suspended between Seven Sisters and King's Cross with severe delays - and remained so for much of the morning.



So stayed at home to work as I needed to have enough time to finish off things before a week of leave. Got fish and chips in later and Dave went off to a school friends reunion and mum and I watched Emma from 2020 (I've seen before - very good).



22 November 2024

Walthamstow E17