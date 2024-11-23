Neon corner

Mum rests in a colourful corner during today's craft fair crawl.
Storm Bert starting to make its presence felt this morning - could feel the wind whistling in through the gaps in the bathroom. It never rained all that much luckily - worst of it is west of us.
After leftover fish and chips for breakfast, Dave gave us a lift to the church in the village as there was a craft fair and other activities. Mum bought a very nice wool snood and we had a go at the tombola - mum miffed that she won a bottle of washing up liquid and I got the damson gin.
We stopped to sit down with mulled wine and a mince pie and just before leaving mum insisted on buying 5 more tombola tickets. She ended up bagsying a bottle of prosecco, a bottle of red wine, a bottle of ginger wine and a bubble bath. Get in.
We walked round the corner to the little industrial estate - not that far but a good bit of exercise for mum. Only a few stalls here but I bought brownies to take home and hot spicy sauces. More mulled wine here.
Starting to get windier and damper, we got an Uber back and I had a busy afternoon working out flat expenses, buying a couple of online Christmas presents and gathering clothes and sundries to pack for a week away.
Cooked a huge sausage and lentil stew for Dave's lunches - looks good and will do for supper tonight too. Will be watching Top Gun which we've never seen.