Journey west - take two

Waiting for the train to leave Marylebone for Oxford. An unexpected detour on my journey west.
Woke up to the sounds of Storm Bert blowing a gale outside. We never got more than a lot of wind but I wondered how it might affect my train west. As it turned out, there were engineering works at Reading that really exacerbated everything and I could see trains being cancelled.
So after finishing packing hastily, a halloumi breakfast and leaving Dave copious notes about mum's needs while I was away, I decided to leave for Paddington earlier and maybe see what the score was. My train was still looking okay but by the time I got to the station virtually every train west was cancelled.
I phoned Anna who'd said that if I could get to Oxford she could stop by and pick me up. Well I wasn't getting to Oxford from Paddington but it looked like I could get there from Marylebone, so I hopped on the Bakerloo line cursing the extra trip especially as there were more stairs at Marylebone. I'd done my back in earlier at home, meaning I had to leave one of my accordions behind and I could barely carry my large suitcase, let alone up stairs.
I did indeed manage to catch an Oxford train from there. It stopped at Bicester which turned out to be better anyway and Anna met me there. It was pissing down and carried on raining as we drove towards Taunton. As it got darker, traffic got slower with a lot of surface water. Terrible flooding in South Wales.
We realised we wouldn't make the pub in time so went straight to the hotel, checked in and ate in the restaurant there. I chose a healthy seabass with rice but then ruined it all by scoffing cheese, chocolate and crisps while we watched Niepold Cutting in a Live to your Living Room zoom concert. Excellent.