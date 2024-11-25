Previous
What a difference a day makes by boxplayer
330 / 365

What a difference a day makes

As the sun shines brightly through the window at breakfast, such a contrast after yesterday's wind and rain. Terrible flooding reported around the country especially in South Wales. Yesterday I'd half considered going back home and setting off again today, thank goodness I didn't as all GWR trains were cancelled with warnings not to travel.

As it was, after a good night's sleep in the hotel, Anna and I had a good breakfast before raiding Sainsbury's for wine, snacks and the tea infuser I'd forgotten to bring.

We drove to Watchet for a quick look around the gallery shop and tea and cake. Back to Halsway Manor after where though we were only 15 mins after the door opened, we found barely any parking left.

My room was in the mews and had luckily just been cleaned so I was able to get in and change before lunch which was soup and bread.

First workshop after with Andy learning a couple of easy tunes but with tricky syncopated left hand accompaniment - Altfechan and I Want a Snack.

Incident after when I phoned Dave to find mum was on the phone to scammers - think we caught it in time before she gave out her bank card - Dave has now taken it for safekeeping.

Dinner was an odd cassoulet with a dry lentil burger with brownie for dessert. Session after.

25 November 2024
Taunton, Somerset
25th November 2024

