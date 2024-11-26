Previous
Remnants of summer by boxplayer
Remnants of summer

In the gardens at Halsway Manor.

Got barely 4 hours sleep after going to bed after 1 last night. Especially as I'd agreed to phone Dave at 6.40 before he went to work.

Another fine bright day. After a good breakfast, a workshop with Anne learning her Kost ar What. Lunch of baked potatoes another workshop in the afternoon where we were put into small groups to work on a tune. I had a good group and by the end of the afternoon we had the makings of an arrangement.

Dinner was salmon, potatoes and veg followed by cheese. Good session after.

The scammers tried to phone mum again but she'd got the message and didn't go for anything they said. Need to explain to Dave how to block the number.

26 November 2024
Crowcombe, Somerset
