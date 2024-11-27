Previous
Evening light

The days are short now. Cold as I popped outside before dinner.

A bit more sleep as I wasn't phoning Dave till 8 as he wasn't working. After breakfast, we did more work in our little bands. Lunch was my favourite pigout of cheese and bread rolls with some nice veggie sausage rolls.

After lunch sessions were going over the tunes we learned yesterday and then entertainingly playing a version of Adeste Fideles in several parts.

Dinner was a not very interesting curry followed by a more interesting apple pie. Session after varied from very good with the tutors joining to less interesting when there was a slot with people playing their own pieces which went on too long.

Still going near 1.

27 November 2024
Crowcombe, Somerset
