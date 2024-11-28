Inspirational

Our tutors during the advanced accordion week play a final evening concert.
Really getting tired now after more late nights and relatively early mornings. More workshops today, working on an arrangement of the kost ar choat tunes and also time to practise our band arrangement.
More overeating also with quiche buffet for lunch, a cream tea and a tagine and crème brulée for dinner. The tagine was a bit boring so I doctored it with crisps, olives and cheese.
A concert in the afternoon with the tutors but also spots from some of the participants. Amazing set from the tutors. A few of us played for dancing in the long room after till around 1 for me. Another late night.