Manor in the mist by boxplayer
334 / 365

Manor in the mist

After yesterday's deep frost, we had freezing fog this morning. My hips started aching in the early hours and I grabbed the towel off the hot towel rack in the bathroom to wrap around me in bed.

Last day at the advanced accordion week and after packing and breakfast, we had a short rehearsal with our bands before taking turns to perform our pieces to the rest of the group. Ours turned out to be 'not too shabby' as we named ourselves. I started to fall apart but rescued myself.

Jacket potato lunch and we said our goodbyes. Anna drove me to Taunton station where I started my journey home - so pleasingly event-free this time. Train on time and lots of room. Picked up chips on the way back and we had them for supper while watching Encanto. Mum seemed okay even though she'd phoned me earlier asking me to get her more laxatives - we've got plenty, just hide them to make sure she doesn't overdo them.

29 November 2024
Crowcombe, Somerset
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Renee Salamon ace
Looks like an amazing place to stay, hopefully not too drafty
November 30th, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
Stunning building! Hope had a good time. I have similar issues with my lower back so always pack a hot water bottle as not too heavy. Another trick if caught out is an empty water bottle would do. Hope your hip behaves.
November 30th, 2024  
