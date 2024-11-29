Manor in the mist

After yesterday's deep frost, we had freezing fog this morning. My hips started aching in the early hours and I grabbed the towel off the hot towel rack in the bathroom to wrap around me in bed.
Last day at the advanced accordion week and after packing and breakfast, we had a short rehearsal with our bands before taking turns to perform our pieces to the rest of the group. Ours turned out to be 'not too shabby' as we named ourselves. I started to fall apart but rescued myself.
Jacket potato lunch and we said our goodbyes. Anna drove me to Taunton station where I started my journey home - so pleasingly event-free this time. Train on time and lots of room. Picked up chips on the way back and we had them for supper while watching Encanto. Mum seemed okay even though she'd phoned me earlier asking me to get her more laxatives - we've got plenty, just hide them to make sure she doesn't overdo them.