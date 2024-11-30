Sign up
Back to healthy eating
Or maybe not. Ate far too much over the week away including too many nibbles. And this morning it was egg, leftover chips and halloumi.
So good to have a proper night's sleep although it was a touch restless. Didn't do much at all - accordion practice (trying to learn the tune they've been doing in ceilidh band class - I'm going to Speke). And cooking - spicy roast cauliflower with halloumi, chickpeas and lemon bulgur
https://www.theguardian.com/food/2024/nov/25/quick-easy-recipe-spiced-roasted-cauliflower-chickpeas-halloumi-lemony-bulgur-rukmini-iyer
and a lentil and root vegetable soup for Dave's lunches.
Boxes on the staircase
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-11-30
30 November 2024
Walthamstow E17
30th November 2024
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8444
photos
176
followers
200
following
egg
chips
breakfast
brunch
fry-up
halloumi
Renee Salamon
ace
Looks great to me - back to healthy Monday?
November 30th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Looks hardy and good
November 30th, 2024
