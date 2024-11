Back to healthy eating

Or maybe not. Ate far too much over the week away including too many nibbles. And this morning it was egg, leftover chips and halloumi.So good to have a proper night's sleep although it was a touch restless. Didn't do much at all - accordion practice (trying to learn the tune they've been doing in ceilidh band class - I'm going to Speke). And cooking - spicy roast cauliflower with halloumi, chickpeas and lemon bulgur https://www.theguardian.com/food/2024/nov/25/quick-easy-recipe-spiced-roasted-cauliflower-chickpeas-halloumi-lemony-bulgur-rukmini-iyer and a lentil and root vegetable soup for Dave's lunches.Boxes on the staircase https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-11-30 30 November 2024Walthamstow E17