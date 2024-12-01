Finnish Church

The first weekend of their Christmas fair. Unfortunately because of logistical problems they didn't have all the imported food and chocolate they normally have for sale - we'll just have to come back next weekend.



Had a terrible night's sleep for some reason, both of us tossing and turning restlessly for long periods, no idea why. Headed off for the Finnish church late morning in unexpectedly heavy rain which eased eventually thankfully.



No food but I did buy a few presents and new Christmas earrings. We stopped in the cafe for open sandwiches and cinnamon buns before nipping along to the Norwegian fair next door for a little more shopping - nice home knitted things.



Unfortunately they chose to call the raffle while we were still in there which became very annoying with the guy bellowing numbers through a microphone and lots of people standing around blocking the way as they waited for their numbers to be called.



We left hurriedly and mum had gloggi outside. Dave took mum home and I went on to ceilidh band class - last class and working on I'm going to Speke. Had a quick drink after before returning home for vegetable soup and our four Advent calendars (a normal one, a chocolate one, a cheese one and an online one).



Rotherhithe SE16