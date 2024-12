So these days Christmas seems to start at the beginning of December. At the weekend, suddenly Christmas trees seemed to be in all the house windows. And annoyingly these people will be those who take their decorations down before 12th night. It's just not on.Into the office today and dark when I left so this house was a lovely beacon. Choir rehearsal at lunchtime now focusing on the Christmas songs and carols.Overground https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-12-03 3 December 2024Walthamstow E17