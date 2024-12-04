Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
339 / 365
Canteen Christmas lunch
Today was Christmas lunch day in the canteen and a bunch of us went down together. K got one of the few cracker hats - they seem to have cut the back on them.
Odd going into work on a Wednesday, leaving Dave behind recovering from his cold. I've been eating loads of fruit and veg and extra vitamins to try to avoid catching it.
We went down to the canteen at 12.30 and it was seriously mobbed with queues stretching back for ages. We got I to save us a table bringing him back his menu choices.
Food was serviceable - prawn cocktail, mushroom and leek tart and yule log. Plus mulled wine. Felt ever so sleepy the rest of the afternoon hardly surprisingly.
Went home via M&S to buy goodies to take into work tomorrow and fruit. At home, wrapped my secret Santa present, and got my outfit ready for tomorrow's work Christmas party.
Christmas lunch selfie
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-12-04
4 December 2024
Westminster SW1
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8450
photos
175
followers
200
following
92% complete
View this month »
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
Latest from all albums
2260
335
336
337
2261
338
2262
339
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365 2024
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
4th December 2024 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
lunch
,
canteen
,
christmas lunch
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close