339 / 365

Canteen Christmas lunch

Today was Christmas lunch day in the canteen and a bunch of us went down together. K got one of the few cracker hats - they seem to have cut the back on them.

Odd going into work on a Wednesday, leaving Dave behind recovering from his cold. I've been eating loads of fruit and veg and extra vitamins to try to avoid catching it.

We went down to the canteen at 12.30 and it was seriously mobbed with queues stretching back for ages. We got I to save us a table bringing him back his menu choices.

Food was serviceable - prawn cocktail, mushroom and leek tart and yule log. Plus mulled wine. Felt ever so sleepy the rest of the afternoon hardly surprisingly.

Went home via M&S to buy goodies to take into work tomorrow and fruit. At home, wrapped my secret Santa present, and got my outfit ready for tomorrow's work Christmas party.

Christmas lunch selfie https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-12-04

4 December 2024
Westminster SW1
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

