J the boss just manages to hold up her stein of beer at the Munich Cricket Club, venue for the work Christmas do.
Into the office for a day of not all that much taxing work. Merriment started early as colleagues who don't normally come into the London office started arriving and we got the Christmas tinsel out to decorate desks and began munching on Christmas goodies like cheese twists, mince pies and Alice's homemade chocolate button fudge.
Secret Santa at lunchtime and I got a pleasing 'house of gin' (from Mercz I found out later) and Alice seemed pleased with her wolf mask (she wore it several times during the evening). Team meeting after where J thanked the team and went over highlights of the year and Caroline and Eleanor did a quiz (a measly 4 out of 10 for me).
Got changed into my velvet and sparkles and we walked to the Munich Cricket Club for a late Christmas lunch. Two long tables with benches proved to be not that comfortable as is usual for these pack 'em in places. Name cards on the table were swapped around while everyone worked out where they wanted to sit, much to the annoyance of the server who'd placed people having the sharing starter together.
Extremely loud and raucous place and we all had to shout a lot, not great, but the food was good - salmon on rye bread, vegetarian strudel and a cheese plate.
Most of us struggled through the rain after to the Comedy Store and an evening of laughs with 4 comedians - all generally very funny. Another uncomfortable venue though and I was so plagued by restless joints I almost left at half time, but didn't. Came home on the tube with Caroline and scoffed my Advent chocolate and cheese.