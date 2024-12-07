Charred

I heated up the cinnamon buns we'd brought back from the Finnish Church yesterday for afternoon tea but left them in the oven a little too long.



Foul day but not as foul as in the west and in Ireland - Storm Darragh the latest blight of a weather system to bring havoc to the country. We're just very gusty with some rain here in London.



Even so, didn't feel like trekking over to Wanstead for their excellent craft fair. So mum and I ubered it to the village where there was a smaller more manageable fair. Mum bought a nice Christmassy candle and body butter.



We stopped opposite in the cafe that's taken over from Froth and Rind to have a very good three cheese with chilli jam toastie and a salmon and cream cheese open sandwich. Apparently it's run by the people who own the place and have been letting it out for years.



Back home to chill out of the weather.



7 December 2024

Walthamstow E17