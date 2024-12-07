Previous
Charred by boxplayer
Charred

I heated up the cinnamon buns we'd brought back from the Finnish Church yesterday for afternoon tea but left them in the oven a little too long.

Foul day but not as foul as in the west and in Ireland - Storm Darragh the latest blight of a weather system to bring havoc to the country. We're just very gusty with some rain here in London.

Even so, didn't feel like trekking over to Wanstead for their excellent craft fair. So mum and I ubered it to the village where there was a smaller more manageable fair. Mum bought a nice Christmassy candle and body butter.

We stopped opposite in the cafe that's taken over from Froth and Rind to have a very good three cheese with chilli jam toastie and a salmon and cream cheese open sandwich. Apparently it's run by the people who own the place and have been letting it out for years.

Back home to chill out of the weather.

7 December 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

Susan Wakely ace
Charred but still edible I hope.
December 7th, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
My lovely Eddie is just driving home bringing with him a Chinese takeaway from Wanstead, nom nom. This isn't the weather to do much other than keep warm. Hope bun still yum!
December 7th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Oh dear!
December 7th, 2024  
