Fiddles by boxplayer
Fiddles

At a new session I tried this evening near Canary Wharf - very pleasant, some very good musicians and a nice mix of tunes. And on a boat moored on Docklands kitted out with bar and onboard theatre.

Into the office today and was a small challenge to lug my heavy laptop bag and accordion in. Day started gloomy and seemed to get gloomier even though it didn't rain - heading into winter proper now.

Left work and made my way to Canary Wharf and found a nearby Turkish cafe for a light quiche supper before the session. Had wine and mulled wine at the session which was still carrying on at 10.30 when I left.

Got an Uber - no brainer when it took half an hour versus an hour on the tube.

9 December 2024
Canary Wharf E14
Corinne C ace
Lovely POV, almost spiraling
December 10th, 2024  
