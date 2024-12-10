Lighting the gloom

So gloomy now - dark when I leave, a bit of daylight which then seems to start dimming around 2.30. You can see why people put up the lights to ward off the dark.



Into the office again and we got our tinsel out to cheer us and I ate far too many Christmas nibbles instead of my fruit. Carol practice at lunchtime.



After work, Dave and I went to a talk about William Morris and the Islamic World by the gallery's curator, linked to the current exhibition. It was mildly interesting and we had a quick look at the exhibition before returning home in a rather biting east wind.



Walthamstow E17