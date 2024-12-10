Lighting the gloom

Previous
So gloomy now - dark when I leave, a bit of daylight which then seems to start dimming around 2.30. You can see why people put up the lights to ward off the dark.

Into the office again and we got our tinsel out to cheer us and I ate far too many Christmas nibbles instead of my fruit. Carol practice at lunchtime.

After work, Dave and I went to a talk about William Morris and the Islamic World by the gallery's curator, linked to the current exhibition. It was mildly interesting and we had a quick look at the exhibition before returning home in a rather biting east wind.

10 December 2024
Walthamstow E17
Susan Wakely ace
A nice warming glow.
December 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
So appealing. I wasn't going to put ours up for a long while yet, maybe not til Christmas Eve, but actually I think in a day or two I may do it for exactly these reasons. Need a bit of light and sparkle in these dark days.
December 10th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
A lovely homely view!
December 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Think everyone is in need of a bit of magic & sparkle to add a bit of cheer!
December 10th, 2024  
