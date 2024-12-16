Previous
Tree by boxplayer
351 / 365

Tree

The Christmas tree looks very cheering with the lights on.

Worked from home today - nice to have the tree up. It's all about prepping for Christmas now - had to pop out to pick up parcels I'd ordered.

Lots of good telly about too - we were torn between the last episode of Wolf Hall and the new Strike series. We went for Strike.

Sack the proofreader https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-12-16

16 December 2024
Walthamstow E17
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Looks lovely
December 16th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Such a lovely Christmas tree...great capture...
December 16th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Beautiful
December 16th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very pretty…
December 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact