Previous
351 / 365
Tree
The Christmas tree looks very cheering with the lights on.
Worked from home today - nice to have the tree up. It's all about prepping for Christmas now - had to pop out to pick up parcels I'd ordered.
Lots of good telly about too - we were torn between the last episode of Wolf Hall and the new Strike series. We went for Strike.
Sack the proofreader
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-12-16
16 December 2024
Walthamstow E17
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
4
3
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8467
photos
175
followers
200
following
96% complete
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
347
348
2265
349
350
2266
2267
351
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
lights
,
decorations
,
christmas tree
,
festive
Bill Davidson
Looks lovely
December 16th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Such a lovely Christmas tree...great capture...
December 16th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful
December 16th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very pretty…
December 16th, 2024
