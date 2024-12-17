Colourful glass

A stained glass duo in the church where our choir sang for the carol service at lunchtime.



Into the office today, pitch black when we left. I put the Christmas tree lights on ready for mum when she got up and it was lovely to see them lit up through the window as I walked off to the station.



Busy day squeezing stuff in with several meetings including a long team meeting as well as 2 hours taken for lunch to rehearse and then perform at the carol service.



Came back and had to stuff a sandwich down quickly as I tried to find somewhere to perch for the team meeting. And then I ate far too many Christmas treats and cheese straws and gave myself a headache with all the junk food.



Felt a bit better once home and had some pizza and healthy greens while watching Strike episode 2.



A huge box arrived while we were watching telly - the house starting to fill up now with presents we've ordered. Need to start making space somehow.



Pimlico SW1