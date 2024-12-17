Previous
Colourful glass by boxplayer
352 / 365

Colourful glass

A stained glass duo in the church where our choir sang for the carol service at lunchtime.

Into the office today, pitch black when we left. I put the Christmas tree lights on ready for mum when she got up and it was lovely to see them lit up through the window as I walked off to the station.

Busy day squeezing stuff in with several meetings including a long team meeting as well as 2 hours taken for lunch to rehearse and then perform at the carol service.

Came back and had to stuff a sandwich down quickly as I tried to find somewhere to perch for the team meeting. And then I ate far too many Christmas treats and cheese straws and gave myself a headache with all the junk food.

Felt a bit better once home and had some pizza and healthy greens while watching Strike episode 2.

A huge box arrived while we were watching telly - the house starting to fill up now with presents we've ordered. Need to start making space somehow.

17 December 2024
Pimlico SW1
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Bill Davidson
So rich and colourful
December 17th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely
December 17th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage👍😊
December 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking window.
December 17th, 2024  
