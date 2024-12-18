Previous
Colourful hedge by boxplayer
353 / 365

Colourful hedge

Every Christmas, this household drapes their hedge in colourful fairy lights. Walking back from the cinema, already full dark and starting to rain.

Non-working day but a busy one. Brain dumped a long list of things that need doing and started on a few of them. Wrote cards for the neighbours and cycled round to deliver local ones.

Came home to tidy and make space in the music room but never got near cleaning the kitchen as I'd hoped. I did manage to make more space in the kitchen by storing away some of our extra alcohol that had been cluttering up the sideboard.

Also found loads of stuff earmarked for charity dumped in the corner of the music room and bagged it up. But the amount of stuff we have is rather overwhelming - not helped by realising we still have a load of stuff that my Irish sister had left last Christmas as she couldn't bring it all home.

Walked to the cinema mid-afternoon to see Paddington in Peru. Mum felt too tired to come. It was a jolly wheeze as expected. Came home and made a chestnut, red wine and mushroom casserole, mainly to use up out of date chestnuts we had. It was okay but I don't think Dave or my mum were very impressed with it.

18 December 2024
Walthamstow E17
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
December 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
So pretty.
December 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
That’s a hedge to be noticed.
December 18th, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
Very festive! We have some neighbours around the corner and they all decorate it identically outside, every year. Sorry your stew didn't go down so well... kinda agree with your mum and Dave tho!
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact