Colourful hedge

Every Christmas, this household drapes their hedge in colourful fairy lights. Walking back from the cinema, already full dark and starting to rain.



Non-working day but a busy one. Brain dumped a long list of things that need doing and started on a few of them. Wrote cards for the neighbours and cycled round to deliver local ones.



Came home to tidy and make space in the music room but never got near cleaning the kitchen as I'd hoped. I did manage to make more space in the kitchen by storing away some of our extra alcohol that had been cluttering up the sideboard.



Also found loads of stuff earmarked for charity dumped in the corner of the music room and bagged it up. But the amount of stuff we have is rather overwhelming - not helped by realising we still have a load of stuff that my Irish sister had left last Christmas as she couldn't bring it all home.



Walked to the cinema mid-afternoon to see Paddington in Peru. Mum felt too tired to come. It was a jolly wheeze as expected. Came home and made a chestnut, red wine and mushroom casserole, mainly to use up out of date chestnuts we had. It was okay but I don't think Dave or my mum were very impressed with it.



18 December 2024

Walthamstow E17