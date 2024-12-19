The long queue outside the Regency Café. There's always a queue, but this is the longest I've seen it - probably because of Christmas but also because it's an institution in the area, both for locals, office workers and tourists.
Having been owned by the same family since 1986, it's now up for sale. Fabulous old school greasy spoon menu (egg and chips, liver and bacon, bread and butter pudding), big portions and lots of character - a demure, petite woman shouts out your orders like a foghorn.
Me and C, I and G got there just after 12 and had to wait over half an hour to get to the counter to place our order. Excellent cheese omelette with a mountain of chips, bread and butter, and proper stewed tea.
Don't know how I stayed awake through the afternoon, nor how I managed to polish off a mince pie, several cheese straws and a smidgeon of manchego and yarg.