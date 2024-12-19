Previous
Queue
Queue

The long queue outside the Regency Café. There's always a queue, but this is the longest I've seen it - probably because of Christmas but also because it's an institution in the area, both for locals, office workers and tourists.

Having been owned by the same family since 1986, it's now up for sale. Fabulous old school greasy spoon menu (egg and chips, liver and bacon, bread and butter pudding), big portions and lots of character - a demure, petite woman shouts out your orders like a foghorn.

Me and C, I and G got there just after 12 and had to wait over half an hour to get to the counter to place our order. Excellent cheese omelette with a mountain of chips, bread and butter, and proper stewed tea.

Don't know how I stayed awake through the afternoon, nor how I managed to polish off a mince pie, several cheese straws and a smidgeon of manchego and yarg.

19 December 2024
Westminster SW1
19th December 2024

Boxplayer

ace
Phil Howcroft ace
nice story and photo Box' , I've never done a greasy spoon
December 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great inside outside shot.
December 19th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
This shot tells a great story!
December 19th, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
That's a fab shot, proper street photography! I love all the people peering in, but must feel like a zoo animal eating, lol. Hope the new owners keep it the same.
December 20th, 2024  
Tim L ace
There's a food called 'yarg' ? And you ate it ?
December 20th, 2024  
