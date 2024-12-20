Previous
Christmas ceilidh by boxplayer
Christmas ceilidh

Brown Boots Boogie Band play for the Christmas ceilidh.

Busy day working at home. Also had to pop out at lunchtime to pick up remaining parcels from local parcel shops.

T and B arrived at 4 and I brought my laptop down so we could have mince pies while I carried on working. Prepared baked potatoes for supper.

Left T and B home with mum while Dave and I drove to the ceilidh in rather wet weather. Very good evening - lots of people including plenty of youngsters. T and K, JA and daughter, S, and L, P and R. Danced a lot after a fashion, knees and hips stiff and achy.

