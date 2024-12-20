Brown Boots Boogie Band play for the Christmas ceilidh.
Busy day working at home. Also had to pop out at lunchtime to pick up remaining parcels from local parcel shops.
T and B arrived at 4 and I brought my laptop down so we could have mince pies while I carried on working. Prepared baked potatoes for supper.
Left T and B home with mum while Dave and I drove to the ceilidh in rather wet weather. Very good evening - lots of people including plenty of youngsters. T and K, JA and daughter, S, and L, P and R. Danced a lot after a fashion, knees and hips stiff and achy.