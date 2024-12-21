Previous
Reindeer on guard by boxplayer
Reindeer on guard

At the back door. An early Christmas present from P and L - an extremely glittery (the patio is now sparkling with tiny glitter particles) light-up reindeer.

Pre-Christmas Saturday and a day of cleaning. Focused on cleaning and decluttering the kitchen and fridge. Looking better now. B also helped by putting the reindeer together and positioning it outside.

Quite fraught at times as these days often are with a couple of proper barneys with Dave, one involving me storming out during the evening just before we were about to have mince pies and mulled wine.

All sorted later and we ordered Taro sushi and watched the always hilarious Nativity!

Winter solstice at 9.30 - the reindeer has chased the darkness away.

21 December 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
FunnyFace ace
I wonder what Foxy will make if his new garden friend?! Enjoy the madness of Christmas.... ha.
December 22nd, 2024  
Babs ace
He looks as though he is taking his job seriously.
December 22nd, 2024  
