Reindeer on guard

At the back door. An early Christmas present from P and L - an extremely glittery (the patio is now sparkling with tiny glitter particles) light-up reindeer.



Pre-Christmas Saturday and a day of cleaning. Focused on cleaning and decluttering the kitchen and fridge. Looking better now. B also helped by putting the reindeer together and positioning it outside.



Quite fraught at times as these days often are with a couple of proper barneys with Dave, one involving me storming out during the evening just before we were about to have mince pies and mulled wine.



All sorted later and we ordered Taro sushi and watched the always hilarious Nativity!



Winter solstice at 9.30 - the reindeer has chased the darkness away.



21 December 2024

Walthamstow E17