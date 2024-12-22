Previous
The Last Dance by boxplayer
The Last Dance

A new detective series from Mark Billingham featuring DS Declan Miller, a ballroom dancing maverick. Fairly entertaining.

Another busy day. Cycled to the farmers' market and Dave walked there to meet me and we stocked up on veg for Christmas dinner - sprouts, parsnips, swede etc. Also picked up extra Christmas presents in the nice gift shop and plant shop in Hoe Street.

Returned home to do a big clean and dust of the bedroom as it's got really out of hand with clutter. Not great news later when T phoned to say their car had broken down in Palmers Green - they'd taken mum to the Alexandra Palace farmers' market, to pop into her flat and for lunch at a nice cafe.

I arranged an Uber to come and pick up T and mum and bring them home but poor B had to wait with the car for 4 hours. Something to do with the key apparently.

22 December 2024
Walthamstow E17
