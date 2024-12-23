A ginormity of ginger

One kilo's worth in fact. You know when you order produce online and if you're not careful you click the by weight button instead of the by number of items button - well I wasn't careful. So we have a lot now.



Last day at work although working from home. Started off badly as sister S got a bit confused about the meal plan involving 2 separate veggie dishes. Have now decided to do the same veggie dish twice but not before the deadline for the shopping delivery so Dave had to pick up extra ingredients on the way home.



T and B's car still a problem - it is the key but nobody seems able to fix it. They moved on to their local cat sitting house. Work passed without event for the most part until the end of the day when I needed to log off on time to get on with stuff and we got a ridiculous request for 5 almost identical news stories. Had to stay logged in till 7 to sort it out.



Had to unpack the huge shopping order during breaks in the work nonsense. After supper and the last episode of Wolf Hall (excellent), got all the presents needing wrapping in piles ready to do tomorrow early. Amongst all the other tasks still to do.



23 December 2024

Walthamstow E17