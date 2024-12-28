At the Old Vic, now seemingly a festive tradition having been coming back every year (except Covid times) since 2017.
Fry-up breakfast from Dave before T and B set off home. After they'd left, I tidied around a bit, packing away kitchen items and trying to find dishes that had been put away in odd places. Put more overflow recycling out hoping they'd take it even if it wasn't in the (now full to overflowing) bin (they did). And cooked a healthy lentil and swede soup for later.
Then ruined it by having mince pies and Pringles while we watched a so-so romcom Boxing Day with Dave and mum.
Had early soup supper and set mum up with Thursday's EastEnders (on her tablet as the TiVo box suddenly decided to play up) before we left for the Old Vic to see this year's version of A Christmas Carol with John Simms.
Excellent as always though I was disappointed in our seats right at the back of the stalls under the circle so we didn't get snowed on. They sold quickly this year so choice had been limited when I booked. But we had the usual mulled wine, mince pie (another!) and a cocktail.
Home for a cup of tea and Christmas cake with mum before bed (so much eating!).