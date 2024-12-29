Previous
Under the bridge by boxplayer
364 / 365

Under the bridge

On Walthamstow marshes. For the first time in I can't remember when, I got out for a cycle. Just loved the smell and sounds of the natural outdoors - and moving my limbs.

A relaxed start - not having to get up for the first time since well before Christmas. After breakfast, cycled round the marshes ending up at Oxfam and Lidl to nose around and pick up top-up shopping.

More relaxing later watching the Outnumbered special and an old version of Goodnight Mister Tom. S and N turned up in the evening to deliver mum's late Christmas present of a County Cork version of Bailey's.

We chatted, drank cava, ate nibbles, soup, Christmas cake, cheese - no sign of the diet then.

Just broken, Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100 - having featured in the Guardian quiz yesterday - and I'd wondered out loud whether he was still alive.

Cava https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-12-29

29 December 2024
Walthamstow E17
29th December 2024

Phil Howcroft ace
christmas cake with cheese ...or separately?
December 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice canal side walk. Christmas cake and Wensleydale.
December 29th, 2024  
