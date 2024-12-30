Cheering lights

On an evening cycle in search of festive lights. A fine display in our old street.
Back to work today but logged in from home, laptop perched on my knee on the sofa enjoying the Christmas tree ambience. Dave off all week so he did lunch.
After logging off, and feeling sad that we weren't in Nottingham, having called off our New Year trip to try and get some downtime, I cycled the dark streets to find nice light displays. I also found a mock blue plaque to Liz the Lettuce which incredibly had resided in our old street.
Returned home for a supper of random leftovers and smoked salmon. Rewatched Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle - very entertaining.