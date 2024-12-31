Happy New Year to all of you, and thanks for your comments, faves, japes, jokes and repartee - always good crack. Here's to more of the same in 2025 - and some good things despite the world doom prognoses.
Normally I'd be regaling you with hilarious photos from our regular fancy dress New Year shindig. But Dave and I pulled out to try and get some downtime after a lot of stuff and a busy Christmas.
A quiet day in the main: nice breakfast, cooking a Turkish dish (Turlu turlu from Moro) for later, eating naughty nibbles and watching Abba The Movie which I'd recorded.
After supper, I headed out to a session in Vauxhall. Felt a bit uneasy about going into town on New Year's Eve - cannot remember a time I've actually ever done that. The only time recently we've been in London for new year was during the Covid lockdown.
But it was all fine - lots of good humoured people on the tube going in and on the way back - and not too crowded. The session was excellent. The pub was tucked away in a residential area in Vauxhall and wasn't too busy when I arrived.
Found a few people I knew in the back room and when the session organisers arrived we moved into the front bar and entertained the locals. Just the right number of musicians and the right mix of instruments - so much better than a lot of more crowded sessions. I started 2 tune sets.
I left at 10.30 to get home so I could see the new year in with Dave and mum, opening a bottle of prosecco.