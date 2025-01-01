Fiddler on the Roof

I can't understand how I've got through most of my life without seeing this. Glorious if heartbreaking.



A relaxing day in the main, lying in after yesterday's subdued but still late celebrations. Dave treated us to very yummy sardines, cheese and tomatoes on toast for a late breakfast.



I populated our new 2025 calendar (Monet and London) with all the exciting stuff coming this year. As I was doing so, Anna invited us to a new WhatsApp group for her 60th Landmark weekend - she's booked Pugin's house in Ramsgate which looks amazing.



Afternoon slobbing in front of the telly watching old films I've recorded. Having watched Move Over Darling with Doris Day - mum noticed Fiddler on the Roof on the list. I'd put off watching it as it was 3 hours but as mum fancied it, I put it on - what a fabulous thing, great music and characters.



Started preparing sea bass with mashed potatoes and kale - S and N were coming with R in a change of plan. Very nice supper with more prosecco, wine and a selection of our manifold desserts after (including both Christmas cake and mince pies left).



Early to bed though, S and N leaving early to catch a Heathrow flight.



We have a snow warning for the weekend. I'll believe it when I see it, we so rarely get it down here these days.



1 January 2025

Walthamstow E17