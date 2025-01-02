Previous
Yellow gorse flower by boxplayer
2 / 365

Yellow gorse flower

On the edge of the one of the reservoirs at Walthamstow Wetlands. A glorious sunny day but extremely cold - was lovely to get out and cycle around.

Awoken early as S and N were leaving to catch a flight - saw them off and went back to bed till much later when we had a smoked salmon and scrambled eggs brunch with R who had a later flight. Accompanied by bubbly - goodness what again.

The sun looked so lovely I went out on the bicycle. Went round the northern wetlands, along the Tottenham towpath, and back up the southern wetlands.

Another relaxing afternoon watching The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel with nibbles and mulled wine. May well watch the sequel next.

More breakfast bubbly https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-01-02

2 January 2025
Walthamstow E17
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice hint of yellow.
January 2nd, 2025  
vaidas ace
Nice
January 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact