Yellow gorse flower

On the edge of the one of the reservoirs at Walthamstow Wetlands. A glorious sunny day but extremely cold - was lovely to get out and cycle around.
Awoken early as S and N were leaving to catch a flight - saw them off and went back to bed till much later when we had a smoked salmon and scrambled eggs brunch with R who had a later flight. Accompanied by bubbly - goodness what again.
The sun looked so lovely I went out on the bicycle. Went round the northern wetlands, along the Tottenham towpath, and back up the southern wetlands.
Another relaxing afternoon watching The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel with nibbles and mulled wine. May well watch the sequel next.