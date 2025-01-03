Frosty morning visitor

Mum came down to say she had a visitor at her window this cold and frosty morning. Indeed I'd woken up a couple of times with aching hips which usually means it's cold enough to be icy. The cars had a good cover of frost when I opened the curtains and it remained extremely cold all day with lovely bright sunshine.
Didn't get out in it though as was back at work albeit logging in from home, perched on the sofa enjoying the last few days of the Christmas tree. Worked late till 7 finishing off something I wanted out of the way.
Leftover mash with greens and a veggie burger for supper. Mum seems unkeen on the meat substitutes - she took massively against yesterday's rosemary veggie sausages and was barely any more fond of Linda McCartney's mozzarella burgers.
Watched the 2016 remake of Whisky Galore! Mildly diverting.