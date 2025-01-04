Cold and frosty morning

Another cold, freezing night and a fair frost when we awoke. I decided to get out for a cycle and enjoy the crisp bright morning. Borrowed Dave's snood to wear under my helmet, very snug.
Cycled towards the marshes stopping off at the coffee stall at the car park for cinnamon buns and hot chocolate. Continued round and back via the Lea. Bitterly cold but quite a few runners, walkers and dog walkers out. Had brought binoculars but only saw magpies and a robin.
Stopped at the International Supermarket for exotic mushrooms and extra bread. Dave fried the mushrooms for brunch with crusty toast.
The rest of the day chilling. Ordered a new bread machine, and watched silly films - Mr Popper's Penguins and Abominable stopping for a cinnamon bun break. Jools's nut roast with roast potatoes and kale and gravy for supper and the original Jumanji.
Staying cold, it started to rain, and was turning to snow as we went to bed but think will be rain again soon.