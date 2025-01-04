Previous
Cold and frosty morning by boxplayer
4 / 365

Cold and frosty morning

On Walthamstow marshes.

Another cold, freezing night and a fair frost when we awoke. I decided to get out for a cycle and enjoy the crisp bright morning. Borrowed Dave's snood to wear under my helmet, very snug.

Cycled towards the marshes stopping off at the coffee stall at the car park for cinnamon buns and hot chocolate. Continued round and back via the Lea. Bitterly cold but quite a few runners, walkers and dog walkers out. Had brought binoculars but only saw magpies and a robin.

Stopped at the International Supermarket for exotic mushrooms and extra bread. Dave fried the mushrooms for brunch with crusty toast.

The rest of the day chilling. Ordered a new bread machine, and watched silly films - Mr Popper's Penguins and Abominable stopping for a cinnamon bun break. Jools's nut roast with roast potatoes and kale and gravy for supper and the original Jumanji.

Staying cold, it started to rain, and was turning to snow as we went to bed but think will be rain again soon.

Hot chocolate on the marshes https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-01-04

4 January 2025
Walthamstow E17
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact