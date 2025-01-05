Previous
Twelfth Night gin bauble

The last gin bauble standing which we drank this afternoon.

A lie-in again and a nice breakfast of sardines on toast before another quiet relaxing day mainly watching old films. Dave roasted chestnuts in the afternoon and brought them into us with mince pies.

I cleaned the overflow food tins box where one of the fermented kimchi jars had leaked and I'm planning to make a tray bake supper shortly. But that's about it. Last total chillout day. And after supper and another film undoubtedly, we'll take all the Christmas decorations down. Always hate this bit.

5 January 2025
Walthamstow E17
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Beverley ace
Just what you needed a day of being pampered and a few super old movies.. all very relaxing.
January 5th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Green gin & a beautiful green it is! I got a large box of different gins & tonic water for Christmas but actually I like plain ordinary gin best. We had a lie in too…..very lazy today. I have a busy week ahead.
January 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Good to have a relaxing day.
January 5th, 2025  
