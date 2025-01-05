Twelfth Night gin bauble

The last gin bauble standing which we drank this afternoon.



A lie-in again and a nice breakfast of sardines on toast before another quiet relaxing day mainly watching old films. Dave roasted chestnuts in the afternoon and brought them into us with mince pies.



I cleaned the overflow food tins box where one of the fermented kimchi jars had leaked and I'm planning to make a tray bake supper shortly. But that's about it. Last total chillout day. And after supper and another film undoubtedly, we'll take all the Christmas decorations down. Always hate this bit.



Walthamstow E17