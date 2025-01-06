Previous
March Violets by boxplayer
March Violets

A thriller featuring maverick private investigator Bernie Gunther in 1930s Berlin as Hitler has come to power and the Gestapo are on the streets. Written in the 80s, it felt a bit dated (even though it's a historical novel anyway!) and I found the plot and characters rather hard to follow. It did have a very striking lead protagonist in hard-boiled ex-cop Gunther - so I may try another one.

First proper day back at work - though logged in at home. Lots of rain about - and looks like there's a roof leak at the flat. Messaged the roofer, still waiting for him to come back.

Also tried calling the hospital to make my mum's endoscopy appointment - having emailed and not heard anything yet - too busy to take any calls.

In better news, our new bread machine arrived to replace our well-used knackered one.

