Lone survivor by boxplayer
Lone survivor

There was one little bloom in the flower bed around the fountain in St John's Gardens - wallflowers I think.

First day back in the office and a cold one - got the woolly hat out. Stowed away our office Christmas decorations sadly.

Very tired though after another poor night's sleep. And had a bit to get through which wasn't helped by some kind of outage which meant I didn't have Outlook or internet for over an hour.

But first day back at choir too - Mozart's Requiem. So good, but so hard.

Got more tired as the day wore on and now I'm home just flaked out with a glass of wine while Dave puts together a makeshift hotpot out of leftovers.

7 January 2025
Westminster SW1
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
haskar ace
Lovely pov and dof.
January 7th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Beautiful the orange flower
January 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Love your focus here.
January 7th, 2025  
