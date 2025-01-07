Lone survivor

There was one little bloom in the flower bed around the fountain in St John's Gardens - wallflowers I think.



First day back in the office and a cold one - got the woolly hat out. Stowed away our office Christmas decorations sadly.



Very tired though after another poor night's sleep. And had a bit to get through which wasn't helped by some kind of outage which meant I didn't have Outlook or internet for over an hour.



But first day back at choir too - Mozart's Requiem. So good, but so hard.



Got more tired as the day wore on and now I'm home just flaked out with a glass of wine while Dave puts together a makeshift hotpot out of leftovers.



7 January 2025

Westminster SW1