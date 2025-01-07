Sign up
Previous
7 / 365
Lone survivor
There was one little bloom in the flower bed around the fountain in St John's Gardens - wallflowers I think.
First day back in the office and a cold one - got the woolly hat out. Stowed away our office Christmas decorations sadly.
Very tired though after another poor night's sleep. And had a bit to get through which wasn't helped by some kind of outage which meant I didn't have Outlook or internet for over an hour.
But first day back at choir too - Mozart's Requiem. So good, but so hard.
Got more tired as the day wore on and now I'm home just flaked out with a glass of wine while Dave puts together a makeshift hotpot out of leftovers.
7 January 2025
Westminster SW1
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
3
2
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8502
photos
175
followers
200
following
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
2277
2278
4
2279
5
2280
6
7
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 2025
Pixel 7a
Pixel 7a
Taken
7th January 2025 11:36am
yellow
,
flower
,
winter
,
gardens
,
alone
,
lone
,
flower bed
haskar
ace
Lovely pov and dof.
January 7th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Beautiful the orange flower
January 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Love your focus here.
January 7th, 2025
