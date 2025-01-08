Previous
The last of Christmas by boxplayer
8 / 365

The last of Christmas

Still waiting to be packed away, taking up space on the sofa. Didn't get to them today. Very exhausted yesterday so lay in and had a good bagel breakfast. Wished my sister happy birthday.

Tidied away some of the Christmas presents that were still in bags in the spare room and cleaned the advent calendar boxes.

Once Dave had come back from his run, cycled to the high street. Sent back my unwanted Toast sale item, got shopping from Lidl and collected my book club book from Waterstones.

At home we had a light lunch of Gregg's vegan sausage rolls and cinnamon buns before I unpacked the new bread machine and made space for it on the sideboard. Looks good.

8 January 2025
Walthamstow E17
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Boxplayer

Boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project.
