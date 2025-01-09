Sign up
Previous
9 / 365
A glass of champagne
Let's get together, the two of us over a glass of champagne. Met up with G after work for drink, food and chat.
In the office and freezing again, if not colder. No snow though. Felt extremely tired again and even fell asleep over my book at lunchtime.
Evening with G was nice though - a glass of proper champagne and a light bite spiced halloumi salad - the point of which I ruined by ordering chunky chips with it.
Bought flowers and cakes from Sainsbury's on the way back for mum's birthday tomorrow.
9 January 2025
Pimlico SW1
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
9th January 2025 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
glass
,
drink
,
drinks
,
champagne
,
coupe
Renee Salamon
ace
Why not, great idea 😊
January 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
