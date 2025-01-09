A glass of champagne

Let's get together, the two of us over a glass of champagne. Met up with G after work for drink, food and chat.



In the office and freezing again, if not colder. No snow though. Felt extremely tired again and even fell asleep over my book at lunchtime.



Evening with G was nice though - a glass of proper champagne and a light bite spiced halloumi salad - the point of which I ruined by ordering chunky chips with it.



Bought flowers and cakes from Sainsbury's on the way back for mum's birthday tomorrow.



9 January 2025

Pimlico SW1