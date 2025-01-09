Previous
A glass of champagne by boxplayer
9 / 365

A glass of champagne

Let's get together, the two of us over a glass of champagne. Met up with G after work for drink, food and chat.

In the office and freezing again, if not colder. No snow though. Felt extremely tired again and even fell asleep over my book at lunchtime.

Evening with G was nice though - a glass of proper champagne and a light bite spiced halloumi salad - the point of which I ruined by ordering chunky chips with it.

Bought flowers and cakes from Sainsbury's on the way back for mum's birthday tomorrow.

9 January 2025
Pimlico SW1
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Why not, great idea 😊
January 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact