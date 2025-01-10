Time for cake

The cakes I bought last night from Sainsbury's for mum's birthday.



Worked from home. Terrific thick frost outside as the freezing weather continues. Came down at 4 once Dave was back to have tea and crémant de bourgogne with cake and gave mum her birthday presents.



I carried on working a little longer and after we drove to the Ferry Boat Inn for dinner and prosecco. Not super food - a bit over-microwaved - but it's handily close and you can park.



Back home, I steeled myself, having been putting it off for a few days, and watched the first episode of 7/7 The London Bombings. Harrowing footage and testimony and brought back awful memories of that day when so many of us tried to get to work for a normal day, but didn't. Most like me only because the whole transport network was shut down. But still the most terrible of days.



