Time for cake by boxplayer
Time for cake

The cakes I bought last night from Sainsbury's for mum's birthday.

Worked from home. Terrific thick frost outside as the freezing weather continues. Came down at 4 once Dave was back to have tea and crémant de bourgogne with cake and gave mum her birthday presents.

I carried on working a little longer and after we drove to the Ferry Boat Inn for dinner and prosecco. Not super food - a bit over-microwaved - but it's handily close and you can park.

Back home, I steeled myself, having been putting it off for a few days, and watched the first episode of 7/7 The London Bombings. Harrowing footage and testimony and brought back awful memories of that day when so many of us tried to get to work for a normal day, but didn't. Most like me only because the whole transport network was shut down. But still the most terrible of days.

10 January 2025
Walthamstow E17
Babs ace
The cakes look delicious
January 11th, 2025  
