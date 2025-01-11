Garden frost

Seriously insane cold temperatures last night and the garden is rimed with frost. Apparently the lowest January temperature since 2010 was recorded in the highlands.



Up too early for comfort as we wanted to beat the traffic and drive over to mum's flat to pick up messages, post and sundries. Back home for a late comfort breakfast of bagels.



Lots of useful packing away of Christmas stuff done in the afternoon - stowing away the decorations, fibre optic trees, wreaths, Christmas table linens. Also weeded out one of the kitchen drawers that was overflowing with random things.



Found time to relax later on the sofa, working on my 2015 (yes 2015 - so behind!) photobook. Dave now cooking pasta for supper.



11 January 2025

Walthamstow E17