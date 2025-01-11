Previous
Garden frost by boxplayer
Garden frost

Seriously insane cold temperatures last night and the garden is rimed with frost. Apparently the lowest January temperature since 2010 was recorded in the highlands.

Up too early for comfort as we wanted to beat the traffic and drive over to mum's flat to pick up messages, post and sundries. Back home for a late comfort breakfast of bagels.

Lots of useful packing away of Christmas stuff done in the afternoon - stowing away the decorations, fibre optic trees, wreaths, Christmas table linens. Also weeded out one of the kitchen drawers that was overflowing with random things.

Found time to relax later on the sofa, working on my 2015 (yes 2015 - so behind!) photobook. Dave now cooking pasta for supper.

11 January 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
KV ace
Nice icy/frosty details on this plant. Hope you stay warm.
January 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Busy day… but sounds a productive one.
January 11th, 2025  
Brigette ace
Nice photo opps with frost
January 11th, 2025  
Tia ace
Nice frosty details with lovely bokeh in the tree!
January 11th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely frosty capture.
January 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I love that the frost really accentuates the shapes.
January 11th, 2025  
