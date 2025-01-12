Gantry in the mist

On the Tottenham towpath of the Lea - once used for loading barges.
Had a disturbed night of sleep - cold and with a very bright moon but also an intermittent tapping noise from outside, never identified, and at one point a loud clang from the bathroom - also unidentified.
But when I awoke at 7.30 and looked out of the window and saw the fog, I knew I had to get out into it. Dave went for a run but I grabbed the bicycle and cycled to the towpath, making my way south towards the marshes.
Was careful as was a little slippy in places but though still quiet there were a fair few numbers of other people around - runners, cyclists and families of walkers. For a while I wondered what the fine needles of sharp rain were until the sun started poking out and I could see the sparkles in the air - it was the mist freezing all around me.
Perishingingly cold, my hands in their gloves were frozen within 10 minutes but it was so worth it: the misty views of the Lea and the marshes, the watery sun and everything including the spider webs all rimed.
I came back via the coffee stall in the car park to pick up cinnamon buns. Back home to literally thaw out (apparently there were flecks of ice on my face when I walked in) and put the shopping delivery away.
Rye bread smorgasbord breakfast before I made a comforting cauliflower and chickpea soup for Dave's lunches and supper. We had the cinnamon buns before I left for ceilidh band class. Learning Huntsman's Chorus.
Met Dave at the local session after - quite enjoyable - and home for cauliflower soup and watching more of the series on the London bombings. Think it's going to get gradually warmer this week.