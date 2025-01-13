Previous
The Other Wind by boxplayer
The Other Wind

A gentle fable from the fantasy Earthsea world.

Worked from home, still not sleeping great. Work quiet until a flurry of annoying stuff late afternoon.

Temperatures finally becoming less ice age. Thanks for all the faves and nice comments on yesterday's mist and ice images.

13 January 2025
Walthamstow E17
