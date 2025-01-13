Sign up
Boxplayer
The Other Wind
A gentle fable from the fantasy Earthsea world.
Worked from home, still not sleeping great. Work quiet until a flurry of annoying stuff late afternoon.
Temperatures finally becoming less ice age. Thanks for all the faves and nice comments on yesterday's mist and ice images.
13 January 2025
Walthamstow E17
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365 2025
Pixel 7a
Pixel 7a
Taken
13th January 2025 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
novel
,
bookmark
,
read books
,
ursula le guin
,
the other wind
