A close shave by boxplayer
15 / 365

A close shave

This little chap nearly went out with the recycling. I'd dumped a load of Christmas decorations into the empty bread machine box to get them out of the way before we packed them up and I missed this guy when I took them all out again. He can stay out all year now as recompense. I think he does need a shave though.

Non-working day and a few tedious admin bits to do - not least my tax return, and booking boiler and gas check appointments. All done now. And doing photo admin. Dave's joining in the fun by taking a bag of stuff down to the charity shop. Will be stopping for tea and cake at 4. How civilised.

15 January 2025
Walthamstow E17
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project.
4% complete

Latest from all albums

Casablanca ace
I love him! A shave or a beard brush!
January 15th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
@casablanca ah yes of course! I could even get him some hipster beard oil and shape it into handlebars or curlicues or some such - he is an east Londoner after all...
January 15th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@boxplayer Excellent plan 😎😅
January 15th, 2025  
