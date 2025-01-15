A close shave

This little chap nearly went out with the recycling. I'd dumped a load of Christmas decorations into the empty bread machine box to get them out of the way before we packed them up and I missed this guy when I took them all out again. He can stay out all year now as recompense. I think he does need a shave though.



Non-working day and a few tedious admin bits to do - not least my tax return, and booking boiler and gas check appointments. All done now. And doing photo admin. Dave's joining in the fun by taking a bag of stuff down to the charity shop. Will be stopping for tea and cake at 4. How civilised.



Walthamstow E17