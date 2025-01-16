Previous
Still looking festive by boxplayer
16 / 365

Still looking festive

Another survivor from the festive season - our glittery light-up reindeer. He's so jolly outside the back door while it's still dark in the mornings and evenings we haven't packed him away yet.

Worked from home unusually for a Thursday. But I had to be online at 8 to help someone going live with a new site. But logged off early at 5 so not too bad.

Cooked halloumi peppers and roast veg for supper and carried on watching Deadloch, the super sweary and rather hilarious dark comedy set in Tasmania about two mismatched detectives trying to catch a murderer.

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
Barb ace
I would leave that lovely deer up all through the darker seasons!
January 16th, 2025  
Bill Davidson
Excellent
January 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I agree, leave it out.
January 16th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot! In York the lights put up for the Christmas market are known as Winter Lights, and they will stay illuminated until March. Now the Christmas market has gone and the city centre is quieter, it makes for a lovely atmosphere.

Ian
January 16th, 2025  
