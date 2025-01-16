Still looking festive

Another survivor from the festive season - our glittery light-up reindeer. He's so jolly outside the back door while it's still dark in the mornings and evenings we haven't packed him away yet.



Worked from home unusually for a Thursday. But I had to be online at 8 to help someone going live with a new site. But logged off early at 5 so not too bad.



Cooked halloumi peppers and roast veg for supper and carried on watching Deadloch, the super sweary and rather hilarious dark comedy set in Tasmania about two mismatched detectives trying to catch a murderer.



16 January 2025

Walthamstow E17