A light shines from the top of the Shard this chilly evening. Getting colder again.
Dave made mum a soup lunch and I made her open sandwiches and salad for later and we left then to go into town to meet P and T, and F and C at Casa do Frango near Borough Market.
Very nice Portuguese restaurant for small plates and a catch-up. They did a nice piri piri margarita too. After we wandered around the market for a bit. Dave and I had a couple of oysters and mulled wine. Noseying around Brindisa, I also bought cheeses, cocktail nuts and chocolate covered orange segments.
Starting to feel the cold, we found space in the Caffe Nero opposite the Golden Hinde (which P had no recollection of ever seeing before) for warming drinks and more chat.
Home not too late and we snacked on thin crackers and cheese and watched more Deadloch.