A light shines from the top of the Shard this chilly evening. Getting colder again.Dave made mum a soup lunch and I made her open sandwiches and salad for later and we left then to go into town to meet P and T, and F and C at Casa do Frango near Borough Market.Very nice Portuguese restaurant for small plates and a catch-up. They did a nice piri piri margarita too. After we wandered around the market for a bit. Dave and I had a couple of oysters and mulled wine. Noseying around Brindisa, I also bought cheeses, cocktail nuts and chocolate covered orange segments.Starting to feel the cold, we found space in the Caffe Nero opposite the Golden Hinde (which P had no recollection of ever seeing before) for warming drinks and more chat.Home not too late and we snacked on thin crackers and cheese and watched more Deadloch.Caffe Nero selfie https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-01-18 18 January 2025Southwark SE1